BS6 Honda Grazia: What’s New?

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India recently launched the updated, BS6 compliant Grazia and by the looks of it, there are quite a number of updates given to the scooter other than the mandatory emission norms.

Based on the same platform as the Activa 125, the Grazia is said to be more stylish and premium looking than the former. Let us take a look at what all changes the sporty-looking commuter scooter has undergone in the latest iteration.

A New Heart

It continues to be a 125cc scooter, but the Grazia has received an all-new motor courtesy of the Activa 125. In the new Grazia, it uses a Honda Eco Technology motor. Apart from this, it also incorporates a programmed fuel injection which improves the fuel efficiency of the scooter. This engine cranks out 8.25PS of power and 10.3Nm of peak torque in this avatar as compared to 8.29PS in the Activa. This is slightly lower than 8.6PS and 10.54Nm available on the BS4 Grazia, but that is the price we pay for cleaner tailpipe emissions. Apart from this, it has also been given an enhanced smart power (eSP) system.

Updated Looks

Honda has tweaked the overall design of the scooter, which lends it a sharper stance. The headlight unit is a sleeker LED unit and higher up on the front apron, the new Grazia gets LED DRLs. It matches the Honda Dio to a large extent. The handlebar cowl has also been redesigned slightly, with sharper lines and edges. To give an enhanced look to the rear, the scooter also has a redesigned tail light and brake light assembly.

Features Galore

The updated Grazia offers a lot of new features as well. The new motor has also brought with it some new tech. It’s now silently brought to life by an ACG starter and gets an idle start-stop system and a side-stand cut-off too. Honda has even thrown in an external fuel-filler cap. Another notable update is the addition of a new twin-pod digital instrument cluster. Apart from information like speed and rpm, the unit will also display range, real-time efficiency and average efficiency. With the latest update, the company claims that the scooter gets even more storage space under the seat and also the ground clearance is said to have increased by 16 mm.

New Warranty Package

With the updated Grazia, Honda is giving a new 6-year warranty which includes a 3-year standard and 3-year extended warranty. An extended warranty requires customers to pay an additional amount.

Bigger Pinch To The Pocket

Nothing in life comes free, and the updates to the Grazia are no exception to this rule. This BS6 version is priced from Rs 73,912, which makes it around Rs 13,000 more expensive than its BS4 predecessor. The scooter is available in two variants: Standard, with steel wheels and drum brakes at both ends, and Deluxe, with alloy wheels and a front disc brake, which is a massive Rs 16,000 more expensive than before.

The Grazia 125 directly competes with the likes of Suzuki Burgman 125 and TVS Ntorq 125 and Yamaha Ray ZR 125. The bikes in their BS6 avatars are offered at a starting price of Rs 79,700, Rs 66,685 and Rs 67,530 respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.