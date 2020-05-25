Bajaj Pulsar RS400: What We Know So Far

The Bajaj Pulsar RS400 concept was first showcased at the 2014 AutoExpo. However, things didn’t materialize thereafter and it has been a long wait ever since. However, as per a recent report, the Bajaj Pulsar RS400 is scheduled to be launched in Indonesia in August this year.

Ever since Bajaj launched the Dominar 400, there have been talks regarding Bajaj developing its faired cousin. Currently, the Pulsar RS200 is the only fully-faired motorcycle from the homegrown bike manufacturer. Even though details of the elder sibling of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 are scarce right now, here’s what we can expect from the upcoming 400cc motorcycle.

Design Details

The Bajaj Pulsar RS400 is likely to be based on a slightly modified version of the perimeter frame chassis, which also underpins its younger Pulsar sibling. This platform also underpins the Dominar 400 motorcycle. The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 shares most of its underpinnings with the naked streetfighter, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. It is one of the most popular motorcycles in the 200 cc segment, however, the busy design has been around for quite some time now.

This suggests that the more powerful Pulsar RS400 could feature revised styling. Perhaps, Bajaj Auto would implement some tweaks in the bike’s fairing to make it more proportionate and sportier. The company may also alter the rear end of the motorcycle by using new tail lamps and fender. We are expecting the bike to feature split seats and split pillion grab rails as well.

It could have an all-new, fully-digital instrument console with Bluetooth support or could borrow the unit from the Dominar. For suspension, the bike could get USD front forks and monoshock at the rear. Dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) could be offered as standard. Some other features to be added in the bike are said to be- front and rear disc brakes, slipper clutch, sportier exhaust note and low saddle height. The Pulsar RS400 should also incorporate high-quality rearview mirrors and alloy wheels, clip-on handlebars and sportier exhaust.

The Dominar 400 is the latest flagship motorcycle from Bajaj. The Pulsar RS400 will be offered with the same 373.3 cc single-cylinder DTSI (Digital Triple Spark Ignition) engine which produces 40 PS of maximum power and 35 Nm of peak torque. It is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. This mill comes with three spark plugs and fuel injection and has a DOHC setup. The company could re-tune the mill to suit the new bike’s character.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS400 fully-faired motorcycle will directly rival the TVS Apache RR 310 and the KTM RC390. Going by the media reports, it is visible that the RS400 will first go on sale in the Indonesian market and is going to be an export-only model initially. The motorcycle could also be launched in the country; however, Bajaj is yet to make an official statement on the same.