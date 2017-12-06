All That Is Super Cool, Sub-Zero, Hot And Lukewarm About The All-New TVS Apache RR 310

Our man is already slipping into his tracksuit at the MMRT in Chennai to take the all-new TVS Apache RR 310 for a spin. Until he shares a detailed experience with the new motorcycle, we’ve found some really cool and not so cool things about the new bike which was launched earlier today. Here’s the list.

Super Cool

TVS Apache RR 310 Looks

Is the Apache RR 310 the sportiest, sexiest Indian bike till date? Without a doubt it is. Taking inspiration from the Shark, the production bike’s design doesn’t appear to be very different from the striking Akula concept which was displayed at the 2016 Auto Expo. We like how the design appears sporty but doesn’t cut a picture which is too extreme and unfriendly to the eyes of the road-focused biker. By the looks of it and from what TVS officials mentioned during the launch, the Apache RR 310 should also be a comfortable bike when it is deployed for everyday duties, unlike the extreme ergonomics which the KTM RC twins offer. On a lighter note, this is also one of the bikes where the pillion rider will enjoy a different weather zone when you ride two up.

TVS Apache RR 310 Performance

TVS is claiming a top speed of 160 kph for the Apache RR 310. Although during launch, they did mention that their test mules did clock a top speed higher than that number. The bike can slither from 0 – 60 kph in 2.93 seconds, does a 0 – 100 in 7.17 seconds and gets up to a speed of 46.77 kph in 0 – 2 seconds. These numbers don’t really stand out when you consider the Apache RR’s competition. But performance is also about the delivery characteristics of an engine and how those horses find their way to the rear wheel. Come back for a detailed review and we’ll expand this topic.

TVS Apache RR 310 Engine Tech

The TVS Apache RR 310 S shares its powerplant with the BMW G 310 R and employs a segment-first reverse inclined configuration. This allows the engine to be placed forward for better weight distribution, helps the bike to accommodate a longer swingarm for increased stability and enhances air-flow. A DOHC setup has been adopted for the single-cylinder engine which should help the bike to perform comfortably at high-speeds for extended durations.

All that is further enhanced by lightweight KS cast pistons which get Nanofriks coating for reduced friction, a hydraulic cam chain tensioner and liquid cooled oil coolant tech which keeps engine temperature in check during extended high-speed stints.

TVS Apache RR 310 Aerodynamics

It is for the first time we’ve heard an Indian bike maker talk about aerodynamics and wind tunnel testing during a product launch. The TVS Apache RR 310 boasts of a segment-leading drag coefficient of 0.26 which should help it to cut through the wind efficiently at high speeds.

There are gill vents and a patented deflector cowl to take the hot air emanated from the decently sized single, away from the rider’s legs. There are RAM air intakes near the headlights too.

The brochure says it provides better thermal management and we aren’t sure if it has any role to play towards boosting performance.

TVS Apache RR 310 Instrumentation

The white backlit vertically mounted onboard computer reads out every possible information related to the motorcycle. Apart from the speedometer and rev counter, it features a Lap timer, Top Speed Recorder, 0 – 60 timer, Average speed recorder, a digital engine temperature gauge, diagnostic lamps, trip meters, shift light, gear indicator, clock, real-time fuel economy, average fuel economy, remaining fuel level and maybe it tells you about the future too.

TVS Apache RR 310 Bi-LED Twin Projector Headlamps

The flagship TVS gets all-LED illumination for the blinkers, the projector headlamps, pilot lamps, taillights and by the looks of it, even the lamp for the licence plate is an LED.

We cannot comment about the illumination just yet, but TVS promises really bright illumination even in harsh weather conditions.

Kit

The bike gets dual-channel ABS, Kayaba front USD forks, an aluminium die-cast swingarm and 110/70 and 150/60 premium Michelin Pilot Street Rubber. We love how it proudly flaunts the tricolour on its windscreen

Random Stuff

We like the fact that there’s no saree guard or an ugly looking rear tyre hugger. We’d also like to hope that they’re not introduced to examples which are shipped to the showroom. Mounts for the front licence plate are on the windscreen and thankfully not on the front fender. Oh and there’s a New Apache RR cup which will be held across South America, Europe and Asia. Winners of each continent will race against each other at some of the best racing tracks across the world. Also, all kinds of Apache owners will get access to a 3-level racing programme and an invite based factory tour programme and the new Apache will also be introduced to the TVS One make championships.

What Hits De-frost?

For a race inspired machine, the TVS Apache RR 310 misses out on a Slipper Clutch. A must-have piece of tech which has your back when you’re violently dancing down the gearbox on a fast bike. TVS hasn’t added any cherries on the cake either, which they could have by announcing compatible power parts which owners could buy as extras to extract a little more juice from the motor. Something like a tuning box or factory certified fueling maps, performance filter, exhaust and so on. Talking about the exhaust, the shape of that end-can could have been better. But maybe that’s the best they could do in the current tree-hugging scheme of things.

Since we also have the time to nitpick, the levers are non-adjustable and one can only pick between Red and Black colour options. A Canary Yellow, Matte White, Yas Marina Blue or a Navy Blue would’ve also looked smashing, but maybe those things are reserved for the festive season. Finally, the price. At INR 2,05,000 (Prices vary from State to State) the TVS Apache RR 310 isn’t an aggressively priced package where the price tag alone teleports you to the nearest TVS dealership. But these are just over the surface factors and we’re sure a proper ride will reveal a lot more that hides under the bodywork of this pretty looking motorcycle. Stay tuned!

Specifications