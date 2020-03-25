It’s hard to keep the masses inside who are accustomed to get their adrenaline rush by riding on the roads. Now that almost the whole country is going through a lockdown, every motorcyclist and car enthusiast is trapped inside their homes. We all are reminiscing about the amazing time we had on our road trips astride our beloved vehicles. We thought of going ahead and make a list of cult automotive movies to get you through this quarantine.

Rush (2013)

Imdb rating: 8.1

An absolute hit among the automotive enthusiasts! This movie showcases the iconic rivalry between two legends of F1 Racing: James Hunt and Niki Lauda. Tight storyline infused with a lot of emotions got us on the edge of our seats most of the time we were watching this movie.

World’s Fastest Indian (2005)

Imdb rating: 7.8

Everyone has heard about the legend of Burt Munro. He was a motorcycle enthusiast who spends years building a 1920 Indian motorcycle and goes ahead to set a land speed world record. A tale of grit and determination of a fellow hailing from New Zealand.

Hitting the Apex (2015)

Imdb rating: 8.4

As the name suggests, this movie revolves around six Moto GP racers fighting for supremacy. If you are a Moto GP fan, you have heard of it and now is the time to get it off your watch list. This documentary also features race footage and exclusive interviews and the cherry on the top? It’s narrated by Brad Pitt.

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Imdb rating: 7.8

A 2004 biopic depicting the life of the 23-year old Ernesto Guevara who later went on to become one of the most revolutionary figures ‘Che Guevara”. This biopic focuses mainly on the motorcycling adventures of the young Iconic Marxist Guerrilla and his friend Alberto Granado.

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Imdb rating: 8.1

The latest entrant in the list doesn’t lack behind in giving you that much needed adrenaline rush as this movie focuses how Ford came to build the iconic Ford GT to challenge Ferrari at the 24 hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. Matt Damon plays the role of American automotive designer Carroll Shelby while on the other hand, Christian Bale plays the role of fearless British race car driver Ken Miles.

TT3D: Closer to the Edge (2011)

Imdb rating: 8

A 2011 documentary which focuses on what is known as one of the most dangerous races in the world, the Isle of Man TT. Narrated by Jared Leto, it also features Isle of Man TT legends, Guy Martin and Ian Hutchinson.

Senna (2010)

Imdb rating: 8.5

A 2010 British documentary which brings the life of Ayrton Senna in focus. Senna was a Brazilian F1 champion who sadly, passed away racing at the 1994 San Marion Grand Prix. It also shines light on his rivalry with Alain Prost.

Faster (2003)

Imdb rating: 7.8

Another Moto GP documentary in the list, Faster focuses on Moto GP riders like Max Biaggi, Garry McCoy, John Hopkins and our good old Valentino Rossi.

Le Mans (1971)

Imdb rating: 6.8

A film that dates back to 1971 but isn’t short in style, all thanks to the ‘King of Cool’ Steve McQueen who starred in it.

Drive (2011)

Imdb rating: 7.8

Drive is a neo-noir movie starring none other than Hollywood’s darling Ryan Gosling. The film is a visual treat and isn’t short of that much needed action. A movie about a stuntman who is also a getaway driver and has to save the love of his life by crossing to the other side of the law? Count us in!

We just hope that this helps in making your quarantine time a bit entertaining. If you have some suggestions too, drop the name of the movies in the comment section below and in the meantime, stay at home and be safe.