BMW launches new entry-level variant of X7 priced at Rs 92.50 lakh

BMW has launched a new entry-level variant of its flagship SUV, the X7 in the Indian market. The new entry-level BMW X7 xDrive 30d DPE is offered with a price tag of Rs 92.50 lakh, (ex-showroom India) which is Rs 10 lakh cheaper than the xDrive 30d DPE Signature trim, and Rs 14.4 lakh less expensive than the top-end xDrive 40i M Sport variant.

The introduction of the new base variant makes the BMW X7 more affordable in the Indian market by almost Rs 6 lakh. However, with the introduction of the new entry-level trim, BMW has also increased prices of its mid and top-spec variants as well.

No mechanical changes have been rendered to either of the existing 3.0 litre diesel units. The xDrive40d trims are powered by a 3.0L inline six-cylinder engine that puts out 265 hp of maximum power, and 620 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the xDrive40i continues to draw power from a 3.0L turbocharged straight-six petrol mill that generates 340 hp power and 450 Nm torque. Both the powertrains come mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission along with BMW’s xDrive four-wheel-drive system as standard.

The BMW X7 is currently offered in three trim options – X7 xDrive30d DPE, X7 xDrive30d DPE Signature, and X7. In terms of features, most of its offerings in the DPE Signature have been passed on to the base trim albeit a few exceptions. For instance, instead of the BMW Laserlight headlamps, the SUV gets the Adaptive LED headlamps, and misses out on the BMW individual roof rails high-gloss shadow line, and soft-close function for doors. Also, instead of the 5-zone climate control, the SUV only gets 4-zone climate control, and the SUV doesn’t get ventilated driver and passenger seats either. It also misses out on two 10.2-inch rear-seat entertainment systems and a 360-degree camera.

The BMW X7 xDrive30d DPE variant only gets a 4-zone climate control and misses out on ventilated front seats

However, it does offer a host of features which include the 12.3-inch instrument display, along with the 12.3-inch high-resolution infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, gesture control, voice control,panoramic sunroof, automatic tailgate and an integrated 20GB hard drive for maps and audio files among host of others.

Rest of the features are largely similar to the mid-spec DPE Signature variant. So one does get the 21-inch alloy wheels, LED taillamps, rain sensors and automatic headlamps, and more. The SUV carries forward the same visuals, including the large signature kidney grille. The SUV also gets Hi-Fi Loudspeaker (205 W, 10 speakers), Telephony with wireless charging and extended functionality.

In terms of safety, it offers 9 airbags, Active Park Distance Control, ABS with brake assist, electric brakes with auto-hold function, hill descent assist, cornering brake control, along with dynamic brake control, dynamic stability control, and dynamic traction control, among others.

The new entry-level variant of the flagship SUV from BMW is offered in a range of three colour choices: Metallic White, Arctic Grey and Phytonic Blue. The cabin comes with ‘Fineline Stripe’ brown high-gloss fine-wood trim, and black Vernasca design-perforated Coffee leather upholstery. The SUV is the first-ever seven-seater offering in BMW’s history.

The entry-level BMW X7 xDrive30d continues to get the 21-inch alloy wheels, LED taillamps, and panoramic 3-part glass roof

The major change though, is that the range will now be imported as a CKD(completely knocked down) in the M-sport variant as opposed to the CBU(completely built unit) in our country. The BMW X7 has a commanding presence on the road, rivalling the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q8 and the Range Rover Sport in the Indian market.