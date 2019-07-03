Ducati To Launch The Multistrada 1260 Enduro This Month

The top-of-the-line adventure tourer from Ducati, the 1260 Multistrada Enduro was unveiled in October last year. The motorcycle will now be launched in the Indian market on the 9th of July, a few days from now. Expected to be priced around INR 19.5 Lakh, ex-showroom, this Ducati is more capable off the road than your standard Multistrada. As the name suggests, the 1260 Multistrada Enduro uses the same 262cc Testastretta V-Twin motor seen on the new Ducati Diavel. This Italian adventure tourer would be up against the likes of the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure and the Triumph Tiger 1200 XCx. The 2019 model of this motorcycle comes with additional power, more electronics and much more. Read ahead to know more about this motorcycle.

The engine is tuned to generate 158 bhp of power @ 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm of torque @ 7,500 rpm. This lovely motor rests in a tubular steel trellis frame, which is suspended by a complex suspension system. Up-front, the bike gets 48 mm fully adjustable upside-down fork with electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment. Things at the rear are handled by fully adjustable monoshock with electronic compression, rebound damping and spring pre-load adjustment. Suspension at both ends is handled by Evo Ducati Skyhook Suspension. Anchorage duties are done by a set of 320 mm discs in the front and a single 260 mm disc at the rear.

The Italian also comes loaded with electronics. The rider will have a total of 4 modes to choose from – Urban, Sport, Touring and Enduro. Moreover, the bike will also come with a six-axis IMU, cornering ABS and wheelie control apart from the Skyhook suspension system. A new 5-inch TFT display is used to present the bike’s information which can also be linked with the Ducati Link app offering many more connectivity options. Supporting all this capable hardware and software are a set of tubeless Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres. The tyre measures 120/70 R19 up front and 170/60 R17 at the rear and both get wrapped around spoked wheels. Stay tuned for more news, including exact specifications, prices and more of the India-spec model which will be launched in a couple of days.