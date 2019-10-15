Ducati Teases The New V4 Streetfighter Ahead Of Its Global Premiere

Italian sports bike manufacturer, Ducati, is all set to unveil its lightest and most powerful naked streetfighter on the 23rd of October, 2019. In a recent teaser, Ducati has also revealed some specifications and highlights of the upcoming bike. The bike will be producing 208 HP at 12,750 rpms, will be weighing around 178 kgs, will have the electronic suite of the Panigale V4, a set of biplane wings and a high handlebar. Have a look at the teaser in the video below:

As the new Streetfighter V4 will be equipped with the Panigale V4’s electronic systems, this means the Streetfighter version will also come equipped with a full-colour, TFT, instrument panel, as well as multiple riding modes. The other features expected to be on the naked version are the Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO, Bosch EVO ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) Evo, Ducati Slide Control (DSC), full-LED headlight with Daytime Running Light (DRL), Sachs steering damper, quick control selection, automatic switch-off of turn signals. Additionally, if the bike is available in 2 variants, the standard and the ‘S’, then the S variant is also expected to mount a Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) EVO with Öhlins suspension and steering damper and top-drawer components like the Marchesini aluminium forged wheels and a lithium-ion battery for improved track performance.

In term of engine and performance, the Streetfighter V4 will likely be powered by the same 1,103cc, 4-cylinder Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 engine from the Panigale V4, with a slightly higher tuning. Apart from this, professional motorcycle racer Carlin Dunne, recently lost his life at the 97th edition of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak Hill Climb, while riding the brand new Ducati Streetfighter V4 prototype, on his way to set a new record at the hill climb event. The rider crashed less than a quarter-mile away from the finish line, which, according to various reports on the internet, suggest that he had faced a bump at high speed, initiating the crash. It was for the fifth time that the 36-year-old was on his way to attack this race, defending the title he had won at the same venue, the previous year.