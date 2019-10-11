Datsun GO And GO+ CVT Launched; Prices Start From INR 5.94 Lakh

Today, Datsun and its parent company Nissan launched the CVT versions of the Datsun GO and GO+ with an attractive introductory price tag of INR 5.94 Lakh and INR 6.58 Lakh respectively (all prices ex-showroom, India). This makes the Datsun GO and GO+, the first models in their respective segments to get a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission). The CVT technology fitted in the GO and GO+ is Nissan’s globally acclaimed transmission technology. The deliveries of the new CVT variants will commence today at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships across the country. The Datsun GO and GO+ CVT models will be available in 6 exciting colours: Ruby Red, Vivid Blue, Bronze Grey, Amber Orange, Crystal Silver and Opal White.

Talking about safety, the CVT variants of the Datsun GO and GO+ now come with enhanced crash performance with front and pedestrian protection reinforcement, side crash performance and roof reinforcement. These cars also get first-in-segment Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), dual airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), BA (Brake Assist), reverse parking sensors and follow-me-home headlamps, making the GO and GO+ vehicles one of the safest cars in their respective segments. An automatic speed sensing door lock has also been added, which is standard across all variants. Underlining Datsun’s progressive mobility vision, the GO and GO+ CVT bring many best-in-class features, including best-in-class ground clearance of 185 mm, cabin space, boot space and headroom with better driving ergonomics.

In terms of technology and features, the new GO and GO+ are fitted with premium instrument panels, equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice recognition and Android Auto/Apple Car Play. The new CVT variant in GO and GO+ also offers smoother shifting of gears and better city, highway and hill driving. Unlike other automatic transmission technologies, there is no lag while accelerating, thus providing better control. The improvement in insulation in the CVT variants of the Datsun GO and GO+ give out low engine noise in the cabin, even during high acceleration. On the other hand, the sports mode is yet another first-in-class feature for these Datsuns, as the Sport mode enhances the overall driving experience with more power specially during overtaking.

Also Read: Datsun’s GO Hatchback And GO+ MPV Receive A 5% Price Hike

“In line with our mission of – Progressive mobility, we are introducing Nissan’s proven CVT technology in Datsun GO and GO+ to cater to the demand of the customers looking for stress-free drive experience. With a host of first-in-class and best-in-class features, Datsun GO & GO+ offer the best value proposition in its segment, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.