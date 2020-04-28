Price Comparison: BS6 Toyota Fortuner vs BS6 Ford Endeavour vs BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra has just launched its premium flagship SUV- the Alturas G4 in its BS6 avatar. Thus with this launch, the trio of the premium full-size SUVs- Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Alturas G4, have all received BS6 compliant powertrains. In this article, we compare the prices of the three SUVs.

While the Alturas is available in only two variants- 2WD and 4WD, the Ford Endeavour is offered in three variants- 2WD Titanium, 2WD Titanium+ and 4WD Titanium+. Whereas the BS6 Toyota Fortuner is offered in as many as 6 variants. This is due to the fact that the Fortuner is offered with both a petrol and a diesel engine and transmission duties are carried either by a manual or an automatic. On the other hand, the Endeavour and the Alturas G4 are offered with only a diesel engine and an automatic transmission. No manual transmission is offered in these two SUVs.

While the BS6 Alturas’ base variant starts at Rs 28.69 lakh(ex-showroom), the higher, fully loaded 4WD trim is priced at Rs 31.69 lakh(ex-showroom). Prices for the BS6 Ford Endeavour start from Rs 29.55 lakh and go up to Rs 33.25 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). The price of the diesel variants of the BS6 Toyota Fortuner starts at Rs 30.19 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 33.95 lakh( both prices, ex-showroom). Whereas the petrol variant of the Fortuner with manual transmission is priced at Rs 28.18 lakh and the automatic transmission variant is priced at Rs 29.77 lakh.

Price comparison:

Ex-showroom prices Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour Mahindra Alturas G4 Diesel(2WD) 30.19 lakh(MT)/32.05 lakh(AT) 29.55 lakh(Titanium)/

31.55 lakh(Titanium+) 28.69 lakh Diesel(4WD) 32.16 lakh(MT)/ 33.95 lakh(AT) 33.25 lakh 31.69 lakh Petrol(AT) 29.77 lakh – – Petrol(MT) 28.18 lakh – –

The Alturas G4 BS6 is powered by a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-diesel mill that produces 181 PS of peak power and 420 Nm of twisting force. The engine comes paired with a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 7-speed automatic transmission. Ford has upgraded the Endeavour in the BS6 form with a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Ecoblue, turbo-diesel engine which is paired with 10-speed automatic transmission only. This engine gives an output of 170 PS of maximum power and 420 Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, the Fortuner is offered with a 2.7-litre Dual VVTi petrol engine which generates 165 PS pf maximum power and 245 Nm of peak torque. The Fortuner is also available with a 2.8-litre diesel unit which churns out 177PS of power and 420 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried either by a 6-speed automatic or 6-speed manual.