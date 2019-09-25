Hyundai India Hosts Strategic International Partners Meet To Discuss Long-Term Export Plans

One of the country’s first Smart Mobility Solutions Company and the largest exporter since its inception, Hyundai Motor India, recently hosted the International Partner’s Meet 2019 in New Delhi. Hyundai India has not only been the largest exporter from India since its establishment but has also created a strong fan base of happy customers in over 91 countries across the world. Partners from South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Vietnam, Chile, Peru, Columbia and many more countries had participated in the International Partner’s Meet 2019 and many new markets like Ethiopia, Zambia and Ghana were also explored to export the Hyundai Santro. To celebrate this amazing journey of the company, Hyundai had invited over 60 International partners for a 2-day meeting that also included a track day at India’s biggest racing circuit, the Buddh International F1 Circuit (BIC).

Commenting on the successful completion of the event, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “Hyundai Motor India plays a key strategic role in Hyundai Motor Company’s Global Export Plans for the world markets. Export has always been a prime focus for HMIL since inception and our World-class ‘Made in India’ ‘Made for the World’ products have won the hearts of the customers in more than 91 countries. To celebrate this enduring journey, our 60 International Partners joined us to experience our the latest product line-up, the VENUE, GRAND i10 NIOS and ATOS (SANTRO in India) at the Buddh International F1 Circuit race track. All the three benchmark products received an overwhelming response, strong appreciation and long-term commitment from our international partners for their respective markets.”

Mr Stanley Anderson ( Director, HASA) Hyundai distributor in South African market said, “ I am extremely delighted to be part of International Partners Meet 2019 as it gave us a comprehensive and complete perspective of HMIL global operations. HMIL has been producing world-class products from its factory in Chennai and I am happy to share that our customers are very happy with the quality & durability of Made in India cars. We are proud to collaborate with HMIL for this journey of togetherness and planning to launch Atos & Venue in South Africa in Dec’19. We hope that these models will enhance our product portfolio with their distinctive styling and excellent quality and will prove to be a bestseller in their segment.”