Bajaj Auto Announces Attractive Festive Offers Including Discounts Of Up To Rs 7,200

One of India’s largest 2-wheeler manufacturers, Bajaj Auto, recently introduced attractive new offers ahead of the upcoming festive season for customers across the country. The main benefits include an attractive cash discount of up to Rs 7,200, five years of free warranty and additional savings on free services. This festive offering is available across a wide range of motorcycles including the CT110, the Platina range, the Pulsar and Avenger Range, as well as the Dominar 400. These offers will only be available for a limited period across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in key markets of India.

Customers who will be purchasing a Bajaj bike from the 23rd of September 2019 will enjoy huge savings ranging from Rs 3,200 on the CT110 right up to Rs 7,200 on the Dominar 400. Apart from this, Bajaj recently hiked the price of its most sporty top-end bike, the Dominar 400. The value-for-money performance motorcycle now costs INR 1,90,002 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), which is almost Rs 10,000 more. This is the third price hike since the motorcycle was updated earlier this year. The 2019 Dominar 400 was initially launched at a price of INR 1,73,870 and then got its first price hike in May 2019 of Rs 255, post which, a real hike followed in July 2019 of Rs 5,876.

Commenting on the new offers introduced which were introduced, Mr Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto said “We are delighted to introduce this exciting offer to add to the festive cheer and celebrations. This is a unique opportunity for our customers to take home a Bajaj bike at an unbeatable price along with a slew of additional benefits. This offer together with attractive financing options makes it even easier to own a Bajaj Motorcycle and provides our customers with another reason to celebrate this festive season.”

Recently, Bajaj also launched the new Pulsar 125 Neon, which looks quite similar to its 150cc sibling. This new bike is now powered by a 125cc engine, which is good enough to produce 12 HP and 11 Nm of torque. Prices for the new Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon start at INR 64,000 for the drum brake variant and INR 66,618 for the one that offers a front disc brake option (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).