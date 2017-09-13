2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Unveiled At The 2017 Frankfurt Auto Expo

Toyota has revealed its new Land Cruiser at the ongoing Frankfurt Motor Show. With an refreshed exterior and new technology, Toyota is now aiming to lock horns with its German rivals like Mercedes, BMW, Audi and Porsche.

When it comes to specs Toyota has tried to woo the Europeans by giving them a number of different options to choose from. The new Land Cruiser will come in two options, a three-door and a five-door version. The rugged off-roader is available in three interior and ten exterior colour options which are Crystal Pearl, Silver Pearl, Wildfire, Liquid Bronze, Graphite, Metal Storm, Eclipse Black, Ebony. The all new Land Cruiser Prado will be available in five variants – GX, GXL, VX, Kukadu and an Altitude Special Edition.

Mechanically, the engine options include a 2.8-litre diesel and a 2.7-litre and 4.0-litre petrol. The 2.8L diesel is capable of producing 177 hp of power and 450Nm of peak torque, coupled with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2.7L petrol version produces 161hp of power and 245Nm of torque and has a five-speed manual transmission. The 4.0L petrol engine, which is tuned to deliver 249 hp of power and 380Nm of peak torque, is complemented with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Safety net includes Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Active Traction Control (A-TRC), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Downhill Assist Control (DAC), Radar Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Pre-Collision Safety System. Toyota has given quite some thought to the interior and comfort level. The list of interior features include 3-zone climate control, leather accented seats, a 7-inch infotainment system with GPS navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. Select variants also feature a 14-speaker sound system from JBL.

The price of the new Land Cruiser, as announced by Toyota Australia, ranges from $59,000 to $92,300. There are still no details about this car coming to India.