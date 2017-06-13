Video: Spider-Man: Homecoming to Star the New Audi A8L Ahead of its Official Launch

All of us have been waiting for Spider-Man: Homecoming, which promises to show us a lighter, funnier side of the much loved superhero, played this time by the athletic and acrobatic Tom Holland. Going by the promos, he’d be playing a protégé to ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Junior in this Marvel flick. It’s notable that the new Spider Man made his debut in Ant-Man, in a supremely entertaining sequence and the new movie, thus, is widely anticipated by Spidey fans. From a motoring portal’s perspective, though, what interests us is the fact is that the all-new Audi A8 will be featured in movie ahead of its official launch on July 11th at the Audi Summit in Barcelona, Spain.

The flagship model in the Ingolstadt based premium carmaker’s lineup, the new A8L will make a guest appearance in the Marvel mega-venture. Spider-Man: Homecoming hits the theaters worldwide in July, but some privileged Spidey fans, thus, would be the first to see the car in action at the film premiere which takes place in Los Angeles on June 28.

Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker, the everyday alter ego of Spider-Man, is shown to be chauffeured around by ‘Happy Hogan’ (Jon Favreau) in the new Audi A8 L. The movie scene featuring the A8L will have some revealing glimpses of the car from front and side. In addition, the movie will also highlight some features of the car such as its highly automated driving capabilities in traffic jams.

To showcase these tech highlights, ‘Happy’ will apparently take his hands off the steering wheel, while the A8 will magically continue to turn all on its own. The Audi A8 takes over the task of drivingwhen the Audi AI traffic jam pilot is turned on.

In addition to the Audi A8, two other Audi models make guest appearances in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’: ‘Tony Stark’ stays classy with the Audi R8 V10 Spyder, whereas ‘Peter Parker’ himself drives an Audi TTS Roadster.

In the meantime, Audi has also released a teaser video of the new car showing the car parking itself. Find the teaser video of the new Audi A8, along with a trailer of Spider-Man: Homecoming embedded below.