Say Hello To Audi’s Latest SUV Coupe – The New All-Electric e-tron Sportback

German automobile manufacturer, Audi, has finally launched the SUV Coupe version of its popular e-tron range. This new all-electric SUV is called the e-tron Sportback and it gets an all-electric Quattro powertrain that provides 355 HP (265 kW) of maximum power and 561 Nm of peak torque, along with a total range of 446 kilometres on a single charge. This means the Audi e-tron Sportback takes just 6.6 seconds to complete 0-100 km/h and reach a top speed of 200 km/h. Currently, the e-tron Sportback is available with a 95kWh battery and only 2 rim sizes: the standard 19-inch rims or the 20-inch rims.

Talking about the dimensions, the e-tron Sportback is 4,901 millimetres long, 1,935 millimetres wide and 1,616 millimetres tall. In terms of design, the all-electric SUV gets a largely enclosed platinum-grey single-frame at the front, which is the identifying feature of the e-tron models. The car also gets attractive side sills, a broad diffuser, a connected LED taillamp strip and a typical sloping roofline at the rear indicating the Sportback character of the car. Once launched the car will be available in a total of thirteen paint finishes, out of which the Plasma Blue and Metallic Silver are the most popular ones. Also, the wheel arches and sills are finished in matt anthracite as standard, to highlight the off-road look of the car. The same applies to the underbody protection, the diffuser, and the door sills, all of which are painted black.

The new Audi e-tron Sportback will be launched in Europe by mid-2020 and it might make its way to India by late 2020 or early 2021. As of now, Audi hasn’t confirmed any plans to launch this car in India, but if they do launch it, expect it to be priced above INR 1 Crore. In other news, Audi unveiled it’s first fully electric series-production model in India a few months ago. This all-electric model is called the e-tron. This full-size SUV combines sportiness and everyday practicality, while its two electric motors together provide an all-wheel-drive experience for an amazing performance and improved handling.