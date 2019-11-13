Audi Q8 Flagship SUV To Be Launched In India On The 15th Of January

German luxury car manufacturer, Audi, has finally announced the launch of its flagship Q8 SUV in India. As we reported earlier, bookings for the SUV have already begun and the car will now be launched in the Indian market on the 15th of January, 2020. Deliveries of the Q8 are expected to commence a few weeks after the launch and the car is expected to be priced around INR 1.1 – INR 1.3 Crore (ex-showroom, India). Apart from all this, the most interesting feature of the Audi Q8 is, that it is one of the biggest cars in Audi’s lineup and it is expected to take on the BMW X6 and the Range Rover Sport in the Indian market.

Mechanically, the car is expected to be available only with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine, as Audi hasn’t confirmed any BS-VI compliant diesel engines for India. This means the Q8 will likely be fitted with a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI petrol engine that would generate 335 HP and 500 Nm of peak torque. This engine would then be paired with 8-speed Tiptronic transmission with the Quattro (All-Wheel Drive System), which would be enough to propel the large SUV from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.6 seconds and provide a top speed of 210 kmph. This Petrol-powered variant could also be fitted with a new mild hybrid technology (MHEV), that will include a lithium-ion battery and a belt alternator starter (BAS) in a 48-volt primary electrical system for improved mileage and lower emissions.

The Q8 is actually a 4-door coupe with a SUVish stance that can seat as many as 5 people quite comfortable, thanks to its huge and spacious interior. In terms of design and features, the car is expected to come equipped with Adaptive Air Sport Suspension, HD Matrix LED headlights with dynamic front and rear indicators, Twin touch screens with advanced Multi-media controls, heated front leather sports seats and a set of 21-inch alloy wheels. Also, the Audi Q8 was first unveiled as a concept car at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, after which Audi unveiled the production version in June 2018, However, despite unveiling the car globally, Audi didn’t announce any plans of launching this car in India until now. Stay tuned for more updates about the new Audi Q8.