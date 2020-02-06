New Aprilia SXR 160 Unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

Yesterday on the first press day of Auto Expo 2020, we have seen many new cars, bikes and scooters. For auto enthusiasts like us, Auto Expo India is definitely a great and extraordinary event. Now moving to today’s Auto Expo news, Piaggio India brought us their new futuristic premium scooter, Aprilia SXR 160. It is designed in Italy and will be manufactured at Piaggio’s Baramati factory. The official launch of the Aprilia SXR 160 is slated for Q3, 2020.

The new scooter SXR 160 is built by following Aprilia’s “Designed for Racers, Built for Riders” philosophy. It has the Crossmax design styling, sporty appeal, fun riding experience, great ergonomics and comfort. Aprilia is expected to set a new benchmark in India’s premium two-wheeler segment as its innovative Crossmax design will deliver a strong differentiation and drive the trend of the future.

The Aprilia SXR 160 will be available in all-new 160 CC BS6 & 125 CC BS6 options with 3V Tech FI Engine technology. It will be available in four vibrant colours – Red, Blue, White and Black.

Aprilia SXR 160 Features:

LED Twin Head and Tail Lights Technology with Daytime Eyeline Position Lamps

Large lit up under storage area and split glove box with USB charging in the front

Integrated dark fly screen, Raised convenient Steering Handlebar

Large 210 Cm^2 Multifunction All Digital Cluster including Mileage indicator

Anti-Braking System and Disk Brake

12 inch, 5 spoke petal machined rim Alloy Wheels with wide pattern tyres

Dark Chrome embellishments, Sporty eye-catching Chrome Garnish Exhaust

Riders can also choose from a wide range of specially designed accessories like connectivity, mobile docking system and merchandise like Aprilia helmets and apparel. Booking for SXR 160 will commence online in August 2020.

