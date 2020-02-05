New 2020 Force Gurkha Standard Unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

Today at Auto Expo 2020, Force Motor unveiled the new 2020 BS6 edition of the Force Gurkha named Gurkha Standard. The current ongoing model of the Gurkha have the 5 doors, however, the new BS6 edition has the three doors only.

The new Gurkha have the FM 2.6 CR engine which produces 90hp of power. With G-28/5 transmission it has 5 forward and 1 reverse gear. For both front and rear suspension you will get Coil Springs.

The new Gurkha Standard have the LED headlights, live independent Axels on the front and live rigid axels on the rear side. With a seating capacity of 4, you will get 245/70 R16 tubeless radials tyres. As for the brakes, it has Disc and Drum for the front and rear respectively.

New 2020 Force Gurkha Standard Video:

New 2020 Force Gurkha Standard Image Gallery: