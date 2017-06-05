OFFICIAL : New 2017 Triumph Street Triple India Launch Scheduled on June 12, 2017

It’s official! Triumph Motorcycles India has sent out invites for the launch of its new 2017 Street Triple motorcycle. As you must have read in our previous report, the bookings of the upcoming middleweight have already commenced. We’d most probably receive the Street Triple S while the Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS are likely to follow later in the year.

What’s new for 2017?

The updated Street Triple series features a revised engine with new camshafts, Nikasil plated aluminium barrels and the crankshaft. The British automaker claims that only 10% of the engine components have been carried over from the previous generation model.

The new 765cc engine, which is claimed to shed about 1.5 kg over the outgoing version is is available in three states of tune: 111 BHP with 71 Nm of torque, 116BHP with 75 Nm of torque, and 121 BHP with 75 Nm of torque for the Street Triple S, Street Triple R and the Street Triple RS trims respectively. This engine comes mated to a six speed transmission that sends power to the rear wheel.

The motorcycle continues to use the same chassis as the outgoing Street Triple but now features a revised swing arm and new mounting points. The entry-level S variant features Showa suspension, a ride-by-wire throttle, two-riding modes, ABS and switchable traction control.

The Street Triple S will most likely carry an ex-showroom price tag of around INR 8.5-9 lakh. We’d be bringing you all the updates from the launch event so don’t forget to tune in on June 12, 2017.