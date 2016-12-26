Hyundai Carlino Sub-4 Meter Compact SUV Rendered in Production Guise

Displayed at the 2016 Auto Expo earlier this year, the HND-14, or the Hyundai Carlino, is sub 4 meter long concept SUV developed at the Hyundai Namyang Design Centre. Its production version, currently under development in Hyderabad, will be launched in 2019.

The Carlino will be an India-specific product that’ll take on the likes of the 2017 Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra KUV100. It is expected to recreate the Creta’s runaway success in the sub-compact SUV segment.

Previewed by the concept, the boxy, yet voluminous styling of the Carlino showcases a completely new design language from Hyundai. This render imagines the Carlino in its production avatar that’s reportedly code-named as the ‘Hyundai QXi’.

According to Hyundai, the HND-14 “boasts multi-function lifestyle ability making an urban iconic statement with its unique design and stylish exteriors.” Once launched, the Hyundai Carlino will be available with 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.4-litre turbocharged diesel engines.

Render: Indian Autos Blog