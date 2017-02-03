All-new Suzuki WagonR unveiled in Japan

It was unconventional when it first appeared and it looks even more so in its new avatar now. The all-new Suzuki WagonR has been unveiled in Japan and although its body shell has some resemblance to the car it replaces, it looks very different now and has a lot of compact MPV air to it. In fact, it their own words, Suzuki Motor Corporation says, “The all-new WagonR and WagonR Stingray have been designed to offer much roomier cabin space and further enhance the user-friendliness of a miniwagon, while adopting three distinctive styling designs to express functional beauty and meet lifestyles in wide range of ages and various values.”

It carries forward the car makers bold and urban design language with that unusual looking rear section, where a curved, body colored rear window line departs from the B-pillar, making it look like the door has been attached the other way round.

The front is a mix-n-match of headlights and grilles for the three models, where a large and prominent front bumper accentuates that ‘Tall Boy’ appeal.

The rear design too continues with the quirky design language and makes the tail lamps sit at a very low height. Accompanied by that flat and wide rear glass and tailgate, it makes the rear look unmistakably Japanese.

The all-new WagonR has been launched in three variants – A WagonR Hybrid FX, Hybrid FZ and a Stingray Hybrid T. All HYBRID variants are installed with a mild system that lets the vehicle drive solely on motor when it starts moving for a maximum of 10 seconds from idle without dabbing the accelerator. It helps the new WagonR become the most fuel-efficient miniwagon in Japan at a rated 33.4kpl.

The new WagonR makes use of Suzuki’s latest HEARTECT lightweight platform and tips the scales at 790kg. Conventional power comes from a new 658cc, 3-cylinder engine which pumps outs 52PS and 60Nm of twist. Matching the urban appeal of the car, it is offered only with a CVT, but offers a choice of either front wheel or all-wheel drive.

Safety features include ABS and dual airbags. It also comes fitted with a Dual Sensor Brake Support system that features a monocular camera and laser sensor to detect pedestrian and vehicle ahead, along with high beam assist that automatically switches high and low beam according to the vehicle’s surroundings.

Equipment wise, the new Suzuki WagonR features a Head-up display, which has been adopted for the first time on a minicar. The infotainment system is CarPlay and Android Auto compatible, while a quad camera setup on the outdoors provides a 360 degree, real time display of the car’s position on the central screen.

We aren’t sure if this model will make its way to India. However, if it does, we expect the design to undergo some changes which will go easy on the Indian cornea. For now, the current WagonR sells rather well, so don’t expect this one at your nearest dealer anytime soon.