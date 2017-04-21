Porsche 918 Spyder With Weissach Package Flaunts Chrome Red Paint In Miami And It’s Blisteringly Beautiful

The Porsche 918 Spyder is quite an attention magnet on four wheels but some owners like to take it a notch higher. Like this particular example, which is garnering all the attention on the roads of Miami. A chrome red Porsche 918 Spyder with Weissach Package and a Saudi Arabia tag was recently photographed in the seaport city at the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Florida and it looks astonishingly beautiful.

While the chrome red paint adds to the visuals, the Weissach Package brings extreme aero elements to the hypercar. The Weissach Package includes is a high-performance upgrade which brings lighter-weight carbon fiber body panels, magnesium wheels, flame-resistant upholstery, racing belts and aerodynamic aids to the standard 918. It’s claimed to shed 918 Spyder’s curb weight by approximately 80 pounds or 36 kilograms. It’d also burn a deeper hole into your pockets — USD 84,000 to be precise — but we’re sure that’s not a problem for someone who’s shelled out about a million dollars for the hypercar itself.

In the photographer’s own words, “A couple of months ago I spotted this stunning 918 with Saudi Arabia (333SUD) tags driving in the opposite direction near the W hotel but lost it while performing a u turn. As fate has it last Friday I spotted this car once again near the same area off of Collins. This wrap was just gorgeous in person. I never thought I would catch a car with tags from this area of the world in Miami.”

With the weight-optimised Weissach Package, the 918 Spyder accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds (~0.2 seconds improvement over stock), from zero to 200 km/h in a blazing fast 7.2 seconds and reaches 300 km/h in 19.9 flat. The 918 Spyder could sprint to 100km/h from a standstill in 6.2 seconds only on electric power in stock form. With the Weissach package fitted, this electric sprinting time is reduced to 6.1 seconds.

Just to explain a little bit about the car, the Porsche 918 Spyder is a plug-in hybrid supercar from the German car maker which is powered by a 4.6-litre V8 engine, developing 608 horsepower and an additional 279 horsepower with two electric motors. The combined output figure stands at 887 horsepower. The peak torque is supercar bashing 1280 Nm.

Here are some more images of the Chrome Red Porsche 918 Spyder with Weissach Package:

