Here’s A Podium-Ready Lamborghini Huracán LP 620-2 Super Trofeo

Luxury dealer group H.R. Owen has welcomed a spectacular and podium-ready Huracán LP 620-2 Super Trofeo racer to its world-famous Lamborghini London dealership. The South Kensington showroom recently put the race version of the Huracán coupé on display ready for a licensed racer to snap up. H.R. Owen’s Huracán LP 620-2 Super Trofeo is available to view at Lamborghini London now, priced at £200,000 (INR 1.68 crore) excluding VAT.

The car was made exclusively for the 2016 Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo Series season, but was never able to fulfil its explosive track potential. Owner commitments meant the Huracán only completed half a year’s worth of Super Trofeo races, making it an exciting prospect with just shy of 4,000km on the clock.

On the track, it offers unrivaled performance thanks to being lighter, more rigid and more powerful than the standard car. Power is provided by a 620hp version of Lamborghini’s V10, while the power-to-weight ratio is an impressive 2.05 kilograms per horsepower thanks to its new and improved 1,270kg dry weight.

Developed by Lamborghini in collaboration with race car constructors Dallara, the rear-wheel-drive monster is an attractive buy for drivers looking to progress to GT3 racing. The Huracán LP 620-2 Super Trofeo has cut a stunning figure in the Lamborghini London showroom since its arrival, with its racing livery, enormous rear wing and striking grey paintwork stopping the South Kensington public in their tracks.