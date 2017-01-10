Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 1 750x380 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Debuts at The Detroit Auto Show

By Aditya Nadkarni January 10, 2017

While we wait for Volkswagen to launch the Tiguan in India, the German automobile manufacturer has unveiled a larger and longer version of the SUV, known as the Tiguan Allspace. The model made its debut at the ongoing North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) or the Detroit Auto Show.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Exterior Design

The Tiguan Allspace adopts Volkswagen’s ‘clean and timeless design DNA’. The model is based on the Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) platform, thus allowing for a wider and lower stance. The design of the model features sharper and stronger character lines, apart from the LED lighting. The design has won the company quite a few European design awards.

The Tiguan Allspace will be good for off-roading as it benefits from a 26 degree approach angle. Over the standard Tiguan, the Allspace edition gains 215 mm in length, including 110 mm in increased wheelbase. This increase results in an extra (third) row of seats or 115 litres of bootspace.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Interior

The refreshed interiors of the Tiguan Allspace feature cloth seats on entry level models that receive a rhombus pattern ‘to offer a premium look’. A few highlights of the interior include a digital cockpit display, Volkswagen Car-Net system with smartphone integration including platforms such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link. Also on offer is a Fender audio system, eight way power adjustable driver seat, heated front seats and steering wheel, panoramic sunroof and foot-activated power tailgate.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Engine

The model is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that is capable of producing 184 hp and 300 Nm of torque. This motor comes mated to an eight speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. A front-wheel drive system is standard while the 4motion all wheel drive is offered as an optional feature. Also on offer are four driving modes.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Safety

Safety features on the Tiguan AllSpace include a number of driver-assist technologies such as standard rear view camera, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with stop and go function, Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist) with Pedestrian Monitoring; Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert and a Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist). A combination of both active and passive safety systems such as Automatic Post-Collision Braking system has also been added.

Following is an image gallery of the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (Click to expand):

