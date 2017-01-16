TVS Akula 310 Launch Details Revealed

After testing the Akula 310 on various occasions in India, TVS now seems to be ready to launch the fully faired motorcycle soon. Reports suggest that TVS will launch the new Akula 310 (likely to be christened the Apache 300) in Indonesia between April and July 2017. Now, if reports are to be believed, TVS will launch the Akula 310 in the Indian market before its debut in Indonesia. It can hence be said that TVS will launch the Akula anytime before April 2017.

The Akula 310 Concept that was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo

Test-mules that were spotted on public roads revealed a few key facts of the upcoming Akula 310 fully faired motorcycle. The production ready model, unlike the concept showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo, will feature a conventional fairing done up in either fiberglass or ABS plastic, sporting a conventional paintjob, probably in a matte finish.

Up-front, the upcoming Akula 310 will feature a dual headlamp setup and LED pilot lamps. While the ram air-induction vents will be retained from the concept, the purpose could stand to remain purely cosmetic. A few other additions over the concept would include a tail section with a registration plate holder, turn indicators, saree guard rear view mirrors, LED tail light, and a production friendly exhaust system.

The Akula 310 will source power from the same motor as seen on the TVS-BMW G310R. The streetfighter is powered by a single cylinder liquid cooled motor that produces 34 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. Apart for the engine, a few other elements such as the brakes, suspension setup and the frame will also be borrowed from the Indo-German roadster.

