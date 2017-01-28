TI Cycles of India Launches New Range of Bicycles

TI Cycles of India (part of the Murugappa Group launched their new range of products for the year of 2017. With the new range of bicycles, the company seeks to create benchmarks in innovation and design in various product categories. The 2017 range comprises a bouquet of brands and product offerings for performance cyclists, products for kids, cycles for girls, products for boys, products for rural teens as well as products for urban adults. The company would be launching more than 100 new models across their international portfolio of brands such as Montra, Ridley, Cannondale, Schwinn and domestic brands such as BSA, Hercules, Mach City and Montra.

Cricketing legend Jonty Rhodes continues to be the brand ambassador for Montra. The Montra 2017 range has been designed in England as per current international bicycle standards. The new range will have 28 new models ranging from Fixies to Fat Bikes.

Apart from having some of the most popular national bicycle brands such as BSA, Hercules, Mach City and Montra in their stable, the company has been forging ahead with brand partnerships with players across the world. In addition to being the exclusive re-seller of brands from the Cycling Sports Group (CSG) like Cannondale, Schwinn and GT, TI Cycles inked a deal last year with Ridley Bikes of Belgium to bring in high-performance bicycles to India. With this deal, they will be offering the largest bouquet of international cycling brands for the Indian consumers.

Ridley will be launching 11 models designed for the Indian market. In addition, 5 global models and a flagship road bike made specifically for women – Ridley Liz – will be unveiled by Edward Vlutters, International Sales Director at Ridley Bikes. The partnership of TI Cycles’ with Cycling Sports Group (CSG) now focuses on building technological capability to deliver bikes such as the Cannondale Slate 105 which is being launched as part of the 2017 range. They will also be unveiling a range of models to cater to the leisure sport segment which is rapidly growing in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Alagappan, President, TI Cycles of India, said, “We are taking the lead in defining ‘bicycles’ for tomorrow – for the customers as well as the industry. Last year, we established a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Rajpura, Punjab to strengthen our presence and capability. We have also begun the task of unifying our retail identity, both online and offline, under the Track & Trail brand. We have established a new division – Premium Cycles Group (PCG), which will focus on building the performance cycling business in India. Today, we are launching the full range of our products for the year 2017, much ahead of the season of March-June, in line with international best practices.”

TI Cycles will also unveil a new identity for their flagship brand, Hercules. K.R. Chandrasekaran, Chief Operating Officer, TI Cycles of India said, “Hercules is a heritage brand and one of the first brands of bicycles to be introduced in India. The brand has remained strong for six decades by constantly evolving to stay ahead of the times. The new logo seeks to make the brand more contemporary and relevant for the future.”