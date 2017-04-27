Tata Motors Bags Order Of 3192 Safari Storme SUVs From The Indian Army

Tata Motors has signed a contract for supply of 3192 units of the Tata Safari Storme 4×4 to the Indian Armed Forces, under a new category of vehicles – GS800 (General Service 800). The Indian Ministry of Defence (MOD) had floated an RFP for vehicles with three basic criteria – minimum payload capacity of 800 kgs; hard roofs and air conditioning. The Tata Safari Storme 4×4 has completed a total trial duration of fifteen months in various terrains across the country, demonstrating its performance in the most demanding conditions with capabilities of coping with on or off-road terrains.

First a replacement of Tatra by Tata High Mobility Vehicle 6×6 in the 10 Tonne class, and now a replacement of Maruti Gypsy by Tata Safari Storme in the 4×4 light vehicle category, reiterates Tata Motors’ position as a supplier of defence mobility solutions to the Indian Armed Forces.

According to Tata Motors, the Safari Storme, which was introduced in 2012, boasts of superior on-road and off-road capabilities and robust all round performance, providing the customers with an unmatched driving experience. The Safari Storme produces 156 PS and 400 Nm torque and has a ground clearance of 200 mm. The 4X4 variant also features ESOF (electronic shift-on-fly) technology, enabling engagement of the 4X4 or 4X2 mode on the move.

Commenting on the occasion, Vernon Noronha, Vice President, Defence & Government Business, Tata Motors, said, “We are very proud to have received this prestigious order for over 3000 units of the Safari Storme under the newly formed GS800 category. Tata Motors has been a leading supplier of mobility solutions to the Indian Armed Forces and this order is a testimony to our partnership with the country’s security forces. This variant of the Storme has been modified from the one available for civilians with an upgraded drivetrain and significantly modified suspension. The Safari Storme was conceived and designed keeping in mind the need for a rugged, comfortable and reliable vehicle, making it popular with law enforcement agencies. We will shortly commence delivery of these vehicles for the Army and Navy in a phased manner.”