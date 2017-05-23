Rumour Mill: Maruti Suzuki Celerio Facelift In The Works

If reports are to be believed, Maruti Suzuki might be working on a mid-life facelift for the Celerio hatchback. The Celerio facelift launch is a part of Maruti Suzuki’s three new launches that is expected to take place over the next one year. These launches will include the new Swift, S-Cross facelift and the Celerio facelift.

Maruti Suzuki has not revealed anything regarding the Celerio facelift and hence details remain scarce. What we do know though, is that the new Celerio, being a mid-life update, will receive a few aesthetic updates as well as the addition of a few new features.

Engine options on the Maruti Suzuki Celerio are likely to remain unchanged and hence, the model will continue to be powered by a 1.0-litre three cylinder petrol unit that is capable of producing 67 bhp and 90 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five speed manual gearbox as standard while an AMT unit will be available as an option.

Unveiled back in 2014, the Celerio made its debut with a petrol engine while a diesel engine option was offered about a year into the launch. This diesel powered Celerio was discontinued due to its poor demand in the market. Now, with the current generation Celerio facing a tough competition due to the likes of the Tata Tiago, Maruti plans to revive its sales in the segment with the launch of the Celerio facelift.

