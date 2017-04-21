Rumour Mill: 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Facelift India Launch On April 25

Maruti Suzuki seems to be all set to launch the new 2017 Swift Dzire in India soon. Previous reports suggested that the Indian arm of the Japanese automobile manufacturer would launch the new Dzire in the month of May. A recent report also suggested that Maruti Suzuki dealers have unofficially begun accepting bookings for the Swift Dzire facelift.

Now, it is said that the 2017 Swift Dzire will be launched in India on April 25, 2017. Maruti Suzuki has also organized a pre-launch preview of the new Dzire on April 24, 2017 in Delhi. The news of the launch comes a few weeks after the 2017 Swift Dzire was spotted completely uncamouflaged at a dealership.

Based on Suzuki’s new HEARTECT platform that also underpins the new Swift, the front fascia of the Swift Dzire facelift will be similar to that of its hatchback sibling. Up-front, the new Swift Dzire receives a chrome outline and a redesigned grille with horizontal slats, replacing the outgoing honeycomb pattern. Also on offer would be a projector headlamp setup with LED DRLs. At the rear, the 2017 Swift Dzire receives LED tail lamps divided by a ling chrome strip.

Inside, the Swift Dzire facelift will come equipped with a dual tone theme accompanied by chrome and faux wood accents, new steering wheel and a new instrument cluster. Engine options are likely to remain unchanged and hence the options would include the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine and the 1.3-litre diesel engine. Transmission options will include a five speed manual unit as standard while a five speed AMt would be available as an option for the diesel variant.

Source: Financial Express