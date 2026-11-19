Lamborghini is a name that has been associated with dramatic designs, powerful engines and some of the most exciting supercars in the world. Over the years, the Italian manufacturer has also built a strong range of open-top models for buyers who enjoy the sound of an engine without a roof above them. Now, for the first time in its history, Lamborghini has introduced a Spyder with an electrically operated retractable hardtop. Called the Temerario Spyder, the new supercar produces 907bhp and can reach a top speed of 343kmph.
A New Roof Design for the Lamborghini Spyder
The Temerario Spyder gets a three-piece hardtop that can be opened or closed electrically. The complete operation is handled by 10 electric motors, and the roof folds vertically behind the passenger compartment.
The mechanism can be operated at speeds of up to 50kmph. Lamborghini says the arrangement lowers the centre of gravity by 3mm when the roof is open. The car also gets an electrically adjustable rear window, allowing occupants to control airflow and the sound entering the cabin.
Other roof-related details include:
- Three-piece retractable hardtop
- Fully electric operating mechanism
- Three-level neck warmer
- Improved cabin airflow management
- Six per cent higher torsional rigidity than the Huracan Spyder
4.0-litre V8 With Three Electric Motors
At the heart of the Temerario Spyder is a hybrid powertrain featuring a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors. Together, they produce 907bhp and 800Nm, while the V8 alone delivers 789bhp and revs all the way to 10,000rpm.
Here are the performance figures:
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|4.0-litre twin-turbo V8
|Electric motors
|3
|Combined power
|907bhp
|Combined torque
|800Nm
|0-100kmph
|2.8 seconds
|0-200kmph
|7.3 seconds
|Top speed
|343kmph
|Gearbox
|8-speed dual-clutch
The supercar also gets an electric all-wheel-drive system. It offers Città, Strada, Sport and Corsa driving modes, along with Recharge, Hybrid and Performance strategies. In Città mode, it can also run using electric power alone.
Cabin, Design and Driving Equipment
The exterior follows Lamborghini’s sharp design language, with a low body, angular surfaces and two raised sections behind the seats. The engine remains visible at the rear.
Inside, the cabin offers more space than the Huracan EVO Spyder. Lamborghini claims 46mm additional legroom and 22mm more headroom. Shoulder and elbow room have also increased by 9mm. A 112-litre front luggage compartment adds some storage space.
The car also gets carbon ceramic brakes, with 410 x 38mm front discs and 10-piston callipers.
India Launch and Rivals
The Lamborghini Temerario Spyder is expected to reach India in 2027, although the company has not announced its Indian price or delivery schedule yet. Its international rivals include the Ferrari 296 GTS and McLaren 750S Spider.