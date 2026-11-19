Honda has launched the Rebel 500 in India with local manufacturing, bringing the Japanese brand’s popular middleweight cruiser back to the market. The motorcycle is available in two variants, with prices starting at Rs 4.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Buyers can also choose the E-Clutch version, which costs Rs 4.90 lakh.
The new Rebel 500 is around Rs 62,000 cheaper than the earlier model sold in India as a fully imported motorcycle. Honda has also started accepting bookings across the country for Rs 5,000. Customers can book it through the company’s official website or authorised BigWing dealerships.
Honda Rebel 500 Price and Colour Options
The motorcycle is available in two versions. Here is a look at their prices:
|Variant
|Ex-showroom price
|Rebel 500 Standard
|Rs 4,49,900
|Rebel 500 E-Clutch
|Rs 4,89,900
Honda is offering the cruiser in two paint options:
- Mat Axis Grey Metallic
- Mat Dune Brown
The Rebel 500 will be sold through Honda’s BigWing dealership network. The company has achieved around 50% localisation for the motorcycle, although its engine is still imported. Honda is also working towards local engine manufacturing, which could help bring the price down further.
471cc Engine Produces 46hp
The Honda Rebel 500 gets a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It produces 46hp at 8,500rpm and 43.3Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. A six-speed gearbox handles transmission duties.
The engine specifications are listed below:
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|471cc, parallel-twin
|Cooling
|Liquid-cooled
|Maximum power
|46hp
|Peak torque
|43.3Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Kerb weight
|191kg
The E-Clutch version is an interesting addition to the range. It allows riders to start, stop and change gears without manually operating the clutch lever. Those who prefer conventional riding can still use the clutch lever whenever required.
TFT Display and Safety Equipment
The Rebel 500 gets a 3.5-inch circular TFT instrument display with Honda RoadSync connectivity. The system supports smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.
Other equipment and safety details include:
- LED projector headlamp
- Honda Selectable Torque Control
- Dual-channel ABS
- Disc brakes at both ends
- 690mm seat height
- 16-inch wheels
- Telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers
The low seat height should make it easier for shorter riders to get their feet on the ground. The motorcycle weighs 191kg, making it a fairly manageable option in the middleweight cruiser segment.
Honda Rebel 500: Rivals in India
The Rebel 500 will compete with motorcycles such as the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650. Both Royal Enfield models have larger engines, while Honda offers a parallel-twin motor and the additional E-Clutch option.
With local manufacturing and a lower starting price, the Rebel 500 now gets another opportunity in the Indian market. Its pricing, engine and low seat height could attract buyers looking for a middleweight cruiser from an established international brand.