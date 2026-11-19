Ahead of its much-awaited India launch, the Jetour T2-based JSW Combat has been spotted without camouflage during an advertisement shoot in Daman. The latest sighting gives a clear look at the SUV’s exterior and also offers a better understanding of what the Indian version will look like.
JSW Motors will officially introduce the Combat on December 4, 2026. The SUV will be the first product under the company’s independent automotive business and will use a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Boxy Design With New Front Grille
The pictures show that the Combat shares most of its exterior design with the international-spec Jetour T2. It gets a tall body, an upright front section and a boxy shape. The India-spec model also gets its own branding on the front grille.
Some visible exterior details include:
- Front grille: The word COMBAT is spelt out across the grille, replacing the JETOUR lettering seen on the international model.
- Headlamps: The SUV gets LED headlamp units.
- Front bumper: It has a large, chunky design with fog lamps and additional lighting elements.
- Wheels: The spotted vehicle appears to have 20-inch alloy wheels with chunky tyres.
- Side profile: It gets a flat roofline, upright rear section and a steeply angled A-pillar.
A spare wheel is also expected to be mounted on the tailgate, although it cannot be seen in the latest pictures.
What Can We Expect Inside?
JSW Motors has not shared official cabin pictures or the complete equipment list yet. However, earlier spy shots of the SUV and the equipment available in the Jetour T2 give us an idea of what could be offered.
Expected cabin equipment includes:
- 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- Panoramic sunroof
- Front seat ventilation
- Automatic climate control
- 50W wireless phone charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Air purifier and ambient lighting
- Powered front seats with memory function
The SUV could also use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor with an Adreno 640 GPU for its infotainment system. These details are yet to be confirmed for the Indian model.
Plug-in Hybrid Setup With 360hp
The Combat will use a plug-in hybrid system pairing a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with two electric motors and an 18.4kWh battery pack. The setup will produce 360hp and 610Nm of torque.
The main powertrain details are listed below:
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|Battery
|18.4kWh
|Electric motors
|Two
|Combined power
|360hp
|Combined torque
|610Nm
|Transmission
|3-speed DHT
|Drive type
|Front-wheel drive
|Electric range
|90km
|Combined range
|Up to 1,100km
The SUV will support both AC and DC charging. Its claimed electric range is 90km, while the total driving range with petrol and electric power is expected to reach 1,100km.
December 4 Launch Around the Corner
The latest sighting gives us the clearest look at JSW Motors’ first SUV so far. With a boxy design, a plug-in hybrid powertrain and a long claimed combined range, the Combat will enter an interesting part of the Indian SUV market.
More details, including its price, cabin and complete equipment list, should become clear at the December 4 launch.