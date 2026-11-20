For many Indian families, the Innova name is linked with long journeys, airport runs and everyday travel. The Hycross brought a modern take to that formula, and buyers have been waiting for Toyota to give the MPV its first update. With its November 25 launch approaching, Toyota has released another teaser, this time offering a clearer look at some changes planned for the facelift.
The latest glimpse points to a revised front end. The daytime running lights appear to take inspiration from the Toyota Taisor, while the grille has been redesigned. These updates give the MPV a fresher appearance without changing its overall shape.
A few other details visible in the teaser include:
- Chrome-finished door handles
- Black-finished outside rear-view mirrors
- A shark-fin antenna
The teaser does not reveal the complete design, so the final look will be clear at the launch.
More screen space expected inside
Toyota could also make changes to the cabin. The facelift is expected to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver display, similar to the updated Indonesian-spec Innova Zenix.
Other equipment is likely to include:
- An eight-way powered driver seat
- Ventilated front seats
- A 13-speaker JBL audio system
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers
The safety package is expected to include Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, six airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, all-wheel disc brakes and ISOFIX mounts. The Hycross has a five-star Bharat NCAP rating. Whether the facelift receives a fresh assessment is not yet known.
Petrol and hybrid choices likely
Toyota is expected to continue with the two-litre petrol and strong-hybrid options. A flex-fuel version based on the naturally aspirated petrol engine is also anticipated, although Toyota has not confirmed its details.
|Specification
|2-litre petrol
|2-litre strong hybrid
|Engine
|Naturally aspirated petrol
|Petrol-hybrid
|Power
|171 PS
|189 PS combined
|Torque
|204 Nm
|191 Nm (engine) + 206 Nm (motor)
|Transmission
|CVT
|e-CVT
Expected price and competition
The facelift could start at around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), roughly Rs 1.3 lakh more than the current entry price. It will sit above MPVs such as the Maruti Ertiga, XL6 and Toyota Rumion, while also competing with the Maruti Invicto and Kia Carens Clavis.
The full picture will emerge on November 25. The teaser suggests Toyota is preparing a measured update, with styling changes and more technology for a popular family MPV.