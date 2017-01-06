Royal Enfield Continental GT ABS spied 1 750x380 Royal Enfield Continental GT With ABS Spied Testing in Spain

Royal Enfield Continental GT With ABS Spied Testing in Spain

By Aditya Nadkarni January 6, 2017

New spy images that made their way to the web reveal a test mule of the Royal Enfield Continental GT doing rounds during a public road test. A significant addition to this test-mule over the current generation model is the addition of a dual channel ABS.

Also read: This is The World’s First Customised Royal Enfield Himalayan

A few other updates that are likely to make it to the new Continental GT would include a Euro-4 emission compliant engine, an upgraded exhaust system and LED DRLs. In the current state of tune, the 535cc air cooled, single cylinder, fuel injected engine of the Continental GT develops 29 bhp and 44 Nm of torque. This motor sends power to the rear wheel via five speed gearbox.

Apart from the new Euro-4 compliant motor and ABS, the updated model will continue to use most of the hardware from the current motorcycle. The upcoming variant will be based on the twin downtube cradle frame. Suspension duties would be provided by the same 41 mm telescopic unit upfront and a gas charged Paioli twin rear shock absorbers at the rear. Similar to the current generation model, the test mule donned a pair of Pirelli sport Demon tyres and disc brake setup at both ends.

Source: Motorcycle News

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    CES 2017: Tech Show Moves beyond Smart and Welcomes Augmented Reality

    CES 2017: Kingston launches World's highest capacity USB Flash Drive, makes Hard Drives look funny

    NASA's curiosity and its Rover find purple rocks on a Red Planet

    Moto X (2017) Video Leaked; May Not Support Moto Mods