Porsche Cayenne S Platinum Edition Launched, Prices Start At INR 1.26 crore (Ex-Maharashtra)

The Porsche Platinum Edition range has grown with the addition of Cayenne S and Cayenne S Diesel models. Now available as standard are 21-inch Sport Edition wheels in Platinum with a satin finish, eight-way leather sports seats with Alcantara centre from the Cayenne GTS and a variety of comfort features.

In addition to the standard exterior colours of black and white, four optional metallic paint finishes are also available: Jet Black, Mahogany, Carrara White and Rhodium Silver. The exterior package includes elegant and sporty touches in high-gloss black and wheel arch extensions in the vehicle colour.

Platinum Edition models offer sporty functionality in the form of Bi-Xenon main headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Power Steering Plus and front and rear Park-Assist, as well as automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors to prevent glare from the traffic behind.

Inside the vehicle, ‘Platinum Edition’ lettering is located on the front door entry guards, whilst all outer headrests bear a Porsche crest and front seats with heating option. The range is equipped with the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment, which includes Navigation, analogue clock on the dashboard and the Bose Surround Sound System.

Power and consumption values for the Platinum Edition models remain the same. The 420 hp 3.6-litre six-cylinder bi-turbo engine in the Cayenne S consumes between 9.8 and 9.5 litres of fuel every 100 km, depending on the tyres. The V8 engine with twin turbocharging in the Cayenne S Diesel generates 385 hp and depending on tyre, consumes between 8.2 and 8.0 litres of diesel every 100 km.

The new Porsche Cayenne S Platinum Edition models are available to order now, and following are their prices (ex-showroom, Maharashtra):