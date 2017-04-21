New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 5.24 Lakh

Just a few days ago, spy images of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire Tour surfaced on the web hinting that the official launch was not far away. Now, Maruti Suzuki has silently launched the successor to the outgoing Swift Dzire Tour, with prices starting at INR 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Known as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour, the model has been launched exclusively for fleet operators. Prices for the new Dzire Tour start at INR 5.24 lakh for the petrol variant and INR 5.99 lakh for the diesel variant (all prices, Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new Dzire Tour, which can be purchased only with a commercial registration, is a stripped down version of the outgoing model, and features swept back headlamps, steel wheels, black ORVM caps and body coloured A-pillar and B-pillar. The new Dzire Tour can be had in a shade of white, silver or black.

Inside, the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour retains a dual tone theme and wood trim garnish on the dashboard. Being a cab variant, the model gets basic features such as an MID display and power windows. Powering the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour is the same 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.3-litre diesel engine as seen on the standard car. Transmission duties will be handled by a five speed manual transmission.

Source: Indian Autos Blog