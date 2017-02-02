Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Sign in with Google+
Holden-Commodore-GTSR-W1-2-750x380

The New Holden Commodore Offers Close To 600 HP Under INR 67 Lakh

Ayan Ghosh By Ayan Ghosh February 2, 2017

Holden, the Australian arm of General Motors, is giving its rear-wheel driven Commodore sedan a fitting farewell. By plonking the 635 horsepower strong, supercharged V8 from the Corvette ZR1 in it.

The handiwork of Holden’s in-house tuner HSV (Holden Special Vehicles), the poorly named but stupidly fast Commodore HSV GTSR W1 will get from 0-100 kph in 4.2 seconds, and span the quarter-mile in 12.1 seconds, making it Australia’s fastest car.

Holden-Commodore-GTSR-W1-1-1024x501

Holden-Commodore-GTSR-W1-1-1024x501 motoroids-pramotion-728

The 6.2-liter LS9 sends power to the rear wheels only, and comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The GTSR W1 further gets performance brakes from AP Racing, sticky Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires and motor sport-spec, adjustable dampers from SupaShock.

The GTSR W1 is also the most costly car made in Australia, as it starts from $170,000 RRP. Maybe because it also uses carbon fibre embellishments made by the same supplier to Ferrari, or uses diamond-quilted sports seats inspired by Lamborghini.

Holden-Commodore-GTSR-W1-1-1024x501 motoroids-pramotion-728 HSV-GTSR-W1-4

Don’t bother though. Holden and HSV are only building 300 GTSR W1s, starting this April, all for Australia and New Zealand. And all of them are already sold out. If you still want one, you can settle for the non-W1, HSV GTSR with a ‘trifling’ 583hp that starts at under $130,000 RRP (INR 67 lakh).

 

 

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 expected to break cover on February 26

    No Escape: After your Phone and Computer, Facebook now wants to infect your Television

    Android powered Blackberry Mercury will share Google Pixel's fantastic Camera sensor

    Alcatel to announce 5 new smartphones at the MWC 2017, one of them will be a modular design