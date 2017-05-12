Made In India Renault Duster Scores Zero Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

Global NCAP has released the crash results for the Made In India Renault Duster. Two units of the Duster were tested, with the first one having no airbags and the second one featuring only the driver airbag. According to the result, the first variant receives a zero star rating for adult occupant protection. The said variant also received two stars for rear seat child occupant protection. The crash test revealed due to the lack of airbags in this variant, the driver injuries would have been unacceptably high.

Renault had also requested the test of the higher variant that was equipped with a driver side airbag. The crash result of this variant revealed that the model received three stars for adult occupant protection while the rear seat child occupant protection stood the same at two stars.

Global NCAP decided to investigate as the Duster with a single airbag scored four stars during the Latin NCAP test back in 2015. It was later found that the India-spec Duster had a smaller airbag as compared to its Latin American counter-part.

Due to the difference in the size of the airbag, the head of the driver of the Indian Duster did not come into contact with the airbag as it should have. Hence, this problem exposed the head to an impact on the steering wheel which could result in more injuries. In the Latin American Duster, the airbag was larger and hence covered the head as well as the chest of the driver.

The Renault Duster Global NCAP test with no airbags:

The Renault Duster Global NCAP test with one airbag: