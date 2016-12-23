Lohia Auto launches Solar Powered E-Ricshaw & Electric 3-Wheeler

Lohia Auto Industries showcased its new range of electric vehicles at the EVEXPO 2016, Pragati Maidan. The company, which is a pioneer in the electric vehicles segment, has showcased Humrahi Solar Powered E- Rickshaw and Narain Hydraulic Tipper E- Rickshaw. Apart from these two, Lohia Auto also showcased India’s first Electric Three Wheeler Auto designed and developed as a futuristic mode of local travelling.

Also Read – Lohia Auto launches new electric bike OMA Star at INR 40,850

The new modified versions of Humrahi and Narain are improved and customized vehicles designed especially for saving Electricity and for overall transport safety, efficiency and reliability. The first innovative product is Humrahi’s Solar Powered E- Rickshaw. A normal battery rickshaw has to use conventional form of electricity to charge the batteries. With this Solar E-Rickshaw one can charge batteries on the run on a sunny day. Solar powered E-rickshaw increases the efficiency of the vehicle and solar panel increases its mileage by 10-15% with a life cycle of 10 years.

Don’t Miss – Lohia Auto unveils Narain and Narain LC battery-powered electric rickshaws

The second product unveiled at the EVexpo 2016 is Narain’s Hydraulic Tipper E- Rickshaw. The electric dumper comes with a payload capacity of 350kg. It comes with a hydraulic system to unload the materials. This utility electric vehicle is designed for delivery van & garbage collection etc.