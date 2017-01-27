Enter your details to create an acount
2017 KTM Duke 250 2 750x380 KTM Duke250 and KTM RC250 Will Not be Coming to India

Aditya Nadkarni By Aditya Nadkarni January 27, 2017

KTM India has officially confirmed that the Duke250 and RC250 will not be coming to Indian shores. The company recently made the announcement during the launch of the 2017 RC390 and RC200. Officials from the Austrian bike maker cited high development costs as the reason for not launching the 250 twins in India.

The 248.8cc engine on the Duke250 and RC250 receive a shorter bore and stroke when compared to the 373cc engine of the Duke390 and RC390, while the former series also comes equipped with a forged piston and Nikasil coating. If If the 250cc series were to be introduced in India, it would be priced closely to the 390 series and hence, would cannibalize on the sales of the 390 series.

Also read: KTM 390 Adventure Design Finalized, India Launch Confirmed

Powering the Duke250 and RC250 is a 248.8cc single cylinder engine that is capable of producing 31 hp at 9000 rpm and 24 Nm of torque at 7250 rpm. This engine sends power to the rear wheel via six speed transmission. KTM fans need not be disappointed though, as the new 2017 Duke 390 is on its way, due for a launch next month. Stay tuned for the launch details!

Source: India.com

