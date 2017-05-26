Home News Exclusive: Benelli Tornado 302R India Launch On June 2, 2017
Benelli-tornado-302

Exclusive: Benelli Tornado 302R India Launch On June 2, 2017

Aditya Nadkarni
May 26, 2017

Sources in the know have revealed that DSK-Benelli will launch the all new Tornado 302R in India on June 2, 2017. The Indian arm of Benelli has begun accepting bookings across dealerships against an amount of INR 50,000.

Our source further added that official bookings for the Tornado 302R have begun against an amount of INR 50,000. Deliveries and test-rides will begin in the first week of June, post the launch. The full faired sibling to the TNT 300, the Tornado 302R could also be christened as the BN 302R.

Also read: Benelli TNT 135 India Launch Cancelled; Leoncino Scrambler To Arrive In 2017

Previous reports suggested that Benelli had recently acquired the necessary clearances from ARAI, hinting that a launch was not far away. Based on a lighter chassis than its naked sibling, the Tornado 302R receives a similar design as the TNT300 at the rear while the front fascia is all new and features a fairing and a split headlamp setup.

The Benelli Tornado 302R will source power from a BS-IV emission compliant 300 cc engine as seen on the TNT300. This engine, in its current state of tune, is capable of producing 35 bhp at 12,000 rpm while the peak torque of 27 Nm comes up at 9,000 rpm. Mated to a six speed transmission, power is sent to the rear wheel. Once launched in India, the Tornado 302R will take on the Yamaha R3, KTM RC390 and the Kawasaki Ninja 300.

