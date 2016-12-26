Bajaj Pulsar 220 F Laser Red 2 750x380 Check out this Laser Red Bajaj Pulsar 220F

As you must have already read else where on Motoroids, Bajaj is updating its product range with the addition of new BS-IV emissions compliant engines and updated graphics. Bajaj Auto also announced that it will be updating the product prices withÂ a hike of upto INR 1,500. Bajaj citedÂ firming up of oil and commodity prices as the reason for the price hike.

The motorcycles have already started to arrive at dealerships and are available for purchase. The latest member of the updated Pulsar family to arrive at the dealerships is a Laser Red coloured Bajaj Pulsar 220F. The motorcycle features a red paint job with contrasting yellow highlights. The Pulsar 220F, as reported earlier, was silently launched in India for INRÂ 91,201 (Ex-Showroom Delhi).

The biggest update, in accordance to the guidelines, is the BS-IV engine. That being said, the engine does not compromise on performance and still puts out 21.05 PS of power at 8500 rpm and 19.12 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm. Other features includeÂ monotone paintjob, new decals across the body, matte black exhaust canister, blue backlit for the instrument cluster which were already seen on the Nuclear Blue Pulsar 220F that was seen on the official website.

Here are some more images of the new Bajaj Pulsar 220F Laser Red. Do let us know your views about the paint job through the comments section below:

