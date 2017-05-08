Benelli TRK 502 India Launch Further Delayed; Scheduled To Arrive In 2018

The India launch of the Benelli TRK 502 has been postponed further as the spoked-wheel and ABS versions, which the Company plans to introduce in the subcontinent will only be ready by December. The news comes from Shirish Kulkarni, chairman, DSK Motowheels who recently confirmed the delay of launch of the dual-purpose motorcycle.

Speaking about the motorcycle in an interview, Kulkarni said, “We’ve decided to postpone the launch of TRK 502 as the spoked-wheel and ABS versions will only be ready by December. The version that is ready right now is alloy wheels. The TRK 502 is an adventure bike and giving it alloy wheels in the Indian market doesn’t make sense. There will be buyers for the alloy wheel version but the numbers will be very less. So we took a call that the TRK 502 will only be available in spoked-wheels and off-road tyres. ABS will be standard as well.”

Unveiled at the 2015 EICMA motorcycle show, the TRK 502 was first seen on Indian soil at the 2016 Auto Expo in Delhi. The TRK 502 is powered by a 499.6cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine equipped with electronic injection. The engine spouts 48 PS at 8,500 rpm and the maximum torque of 45 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The power is sent to the wheels through a 6-speed gearbox with hydraulic clutch.

As aforementioned, the Adventure tourer is now expected to arrive in 2018. We’d keep you posted about all the latest updates as and when they arrive. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the TRK 502 through the comments section below.

Source : Bikewale