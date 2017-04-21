Toyota Fortuner Muscles Up With ‘Fiar Design’ Body Kit

In less than three months of its launch, the all new 2016 Toyota Fortuner garnered over 10,000 bookings. The popular SUV from Japanese automobile manufacturer Toyota is becoming a regular sight on the road, with the Pearl White paintjob being one of the favourite colour options.

Of the many new Fortuner’s on the road, this one owned by avid Motoroids reader Varshith Kumar stands out even at the first glance. A resident of Chennai, Varshith has made a few subtle modifications to his 2017 manufactured Toyota Fortuner and we must say, it has turned out to be a pretty neat job there!

As mentioned by the owner, this Toyota Fortuner features cosmetic modifications to the exterior of the vehicle while the interiors and the engine remain unchanged. Outside, this modified Fortuner features a Fiar Design FD-2 body kit and sits on 20 inch Lenso RT-Concave alloy wheels wrapped in 285/50 R20 section Goodyear tyres. The aftermarket parts have been imported by the owner from Thailand.

Powertrain details remain unchanged and hence this modified Toyota Fortuner continues to source power from the same 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine. This motor produces 177 PS and 450 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

Following is an image gallery of the modified Toyota Fortuner: