This Modified Maruti Suzuki Swift Goes By The Name Punisher

Aditya NadkarniBy Aditya NadkarniMay 31, 2017

What we have in the modifications section today is likely to be one of the craziest mod-jobs done to a Maruti Suzuki Swift. Christened as the ‘Punisher‘ by its owner Steven Raju, this modified Swift from Kochi is definitely an eye-catcher, to say the least.

Up-front the Swift Punisher comes with a redesigned bumper that inlcudes custom grille, front splitter, L shaped carbon fibre slats and a large hood scoop. Also on offer are projector headlamps with integrated DRLs backed by a smoked finish.

Also read: 350 hp Suzuki Swift is borderline maniac, probably the most powerful Swift in the world

On either side, the modified Swift receives extended wheel arches, side skirts and 17 inch alloy wheels wrapped in 215mm Yokohama A-Drive tyres. At the rear, the redesigned bumper features a black diffuser which houses a dual exhaust setup, a roof spoiler and aftermarket LED tail lamps.

Changes to the interior of the modified Swift include a dual tone theme of black and red, a Pioneer X5890BT console and a rockford sub-woofer. Unlike most modifications, the engine in this Swift has been re-tuned for a better output.

After remapping the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine, the power output stands at 115 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 240 Nm. This re-tuned engine produces 40 bhp and 50 Nm more than the standard state of tune. Transmission duties though, are taken care of by the same five speed manual transmission.

Image courtesy: Steven Raju

Here is the detailed image gallery:

