Check out this custom KTM 390 Duke Enduro by MotoExotica India

You may have to wait for another year or so before you can write-off that cheque for a KTM 390 Adventure/Enduro but we’re sure not all of us have that much of patience. The folks at MotoExotica India are here to offer some solace till KTM comes out with a enduro.

The custom made enduro sheds all the stock body panels for a minimalist look. The motorcycle features loads of carbon fibre and the custom made fuel tank, front fender, rear fender and the headlight mask are carved out of the lightweight material. The fuel tank is divided in two parts and can hold upto 13-litres of fuel. There is also a provision for an auxiliary fuel tank to extend the capacity. The motorcycle also features aftermarket projector headlights, knuckle guards and a lean, single-piece saddle.

Also Read – Rumour Factory : Is this the upcoming 2018 KTM 390 Adventure?

The stock suspension setup have been replaced by new, off-road spec units. With the new setup, the front gets a 12 inch travel while the rear gets a 15 inch travel. The monoshock at the rear is a multilink Showa unit. The stock swingarm has also been replaced by a box section unit.

The custom 390 Enduro rides on wire-spoked wheels which are aimed to offer better off-roading capabilities. The 21-inch wheel upfront and a 17-inch unit at the rear come wrapped in a knobby set of tyres so you wouldn’t have to worry about the grip off the tarmac. The tall set exhaust canister and a tall ground clearance means you can wade through water streams and ride over rocky terrain without worrying about scraping the bottom of the motorcycle.

Don’t Miss – SPIED : 2018 KTM 800 Adventure goes off-roading [Clearest Images Yet]

There aren’t any mechanical changes to the motor but the custom made 390 enduro sheds a lot of weight and now weighs just 125 kg (dry). With the lower weight, the motorcycle gets an improved power-to-weight ratio which should deliver a noticeable difference in the performance. This specific example is not for sale but the mod-job on your existing KTM 390 Duke will set you back by INR 3 lakh.

Check out some more images of the KTM 390 Duke Enduro by MotoExotica India and share your views about the motorcycle through the comments section below:

Via Motoexotica India