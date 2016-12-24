Is this the upcoming Mahindra TUV 500?

The upcoming new year will see automobile manufacturers launch a number of new products for the Indian market. While some of these companies have already gone ahead and announced a few launches, some manufacturers continue to test their upcoming vehicles before the launch.

Take the case of this Mahindra TUV long wheelbase model that was spied testing in Chennai. Although completely wrapped in camouflage, the test mule gives away a few details. This new longer wheelbase version will get a third row and may likely be christened as the TUV 500.

Unlike the TUV300 which has two jump seats in the last row, the TUV 500 will have a front facing third row of seats. Sources suggest that the model will be based on a new generation platform and once launched, will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Mahindra already has the Xylo competing in the MPV segment, but with not many takers for the model, the company is mulling on readying the TUV 500 to repeat the success story that was made by the TUV 300. Details of the interior and engine remain scarce, although the company is likely to mate the TUV 500 with the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options could include a five speed manual transmission as standard while an automatic transmission could be offered later. More details should be revealed in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates!

Spy image courtesy: Autocar