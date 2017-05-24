VIDEO : Only Porsche 911 GT3 RS To Get Lowest Safety Rating

Okay, this is bit of a click-bait but as they say ‘all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’. So what’s happening here? The folks at German magazine c’t – Magazin für Computertechnik (magazine for computer technology) took a LEGO Porsche 911 GT3 RS (1:8) and sent it to the crash test experts at ADAC. They crashed the model car just like a real car at 40% offset and filmed the test on high-speed cameras at 1000 fps.

Here’s what happens when a 2700+ piece Lego Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS that’s worth 300 Euros is put through a crash test at 46km/h:

The Lego-Technic kit is one of the most complex car with 2700 building blocks and in 856 steps. The vehicle consists of Lego-Technic typical hole bars, axles and gears, supplemented by some special parts. The finished model of the 911 GT3 RS has a functional steering, a dual clutch gearbox, a box motor with moving pistons and a gear shift.

What did the experts have to say?

“The result was impressive and different than expected. The chassis of the car had no problems with the high speed, and there were very little damaged stones on impact. It was almost exclusively the click connections between the components,” said Johannes Heilmaier, head of the crash system at the ADAC Technikzentrum.

Via C’t and ADAC