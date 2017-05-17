Home Interesting / Off-beat Rainbow Audio India Turns Honda Activa Into Speakers On Wheels

Rainbow Audio India Turns Honda Activa Into Speakers On Wheels

Suvil SusvirkarBy Suvil SusvirkarMay 17, 2017

One of the few features that kept us entertained on the Indian Chieftain apart from its really enjoyable engine, and the comfortable ride quality was its speaker system. But the American cruiser costs quite some money and thus is only accessible to a select few. But fret not, Rainbow Audio is here for your rescue. The audio company recently installed a pair of speakers on a humble Honda Activa and turned it into a moving portable audio system. This isn’t anything like the Honda Dio with a JBL speaker system under the seat that we came across back in April this year.

Check out the video below:

The details are scarce as the video did not reveal the complete system. However, from what we can see in the video, the Honda Activa dons two speakers and two tweeters with LED surrounds behind the front apron of the scooter. Rainbow Audio has customised the scooter for one of their customers who will be embarking on a trip to Goa.

Don’t Miss – Someone turned the Honda Dio into a big portable speaker

So, for folks who may not like a crowded discotheques, this can be a perfect portable speaker for those impromptu weekend scenes. Do you agree? Let us know your views about the portable speaker equipped Honda Activa through the comments section below.

Via Rainbow Audio Facebook

