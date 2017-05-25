Italian Cops To Patrol On Ducati Multistrada 1200 S And Enduro Motorcycles

Abu Dhabi police have their fleet of exotics, a few select Indian cops get Harley-Davidson Street 750s while the law enforcement officers in Zimbabwe get the Kawasaki Concours 14. Now, the Italian cops have added the exotic Ducati Multistrada 1200 S and the tread anywhere Multistrada 1200 Enduro to their fleet. The new motorcycles will patrol the main Italian cities.

Speaking about the new addition to the Italian Police’s fleet, Claudio Domenicali, Ducati Motor Holding CEO said, “Ducati is particularly proud to be able to provide the technology, style, and quality of its motto to the Arms of Carabinieri. With its 160 HP, the Multistrada is an exceptional vehicle as a combination of performance, essential for comfort, handling and loading capabilities.”

“I’m really convinced that the typical Ducati sportsmanship combined with the quality and reliability of our brand represent an excellent combination for this job. On behalf of the company I represent, and of all the workers, I thank the Arms of the Carabinieri for the confidence and the opportunity to offer our contribution to their precious work, combining two Italian excellences,” Domenicali further added.

The Ducati Multistrada 1200 S is a sports touring motorcycle while the 1200 Enduro is built to be at ease on any type of terrain both off-road and on road. The motorcycles use a 1198.4cc Ducati Testastretta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, liquid cooled engine which is tuned to deliver 160hp of power at 9,500rpm and 136 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.