Motorcyclist Burns To Death While Passers By Click Photographs

In a recent video released by NDTV, a shocking incident has come to light as a motorcyclist was burnt to death while passers by clicked photographs on their smartphones instead of helping the crash victim. The incident took place in the Beed district of Maharashtra. The accident involved two motorcycles.

As seen the video, a many people around the accident spot were just looking at the victim, some even recording the incident on their smartphones. Before help reached the motorcyclist, he was charred to death and it was very difficult to recognize the person. Report also suggests that the man probably was unconscious from a head injury.

It appears that the victim was trapped under the burning motorcycle. Meanwhile, the other motorcyclist who was involved in the accident succumbed to his injuries at the local hospital.

Senior police officer G Sreedhar said, “Since the number plates on the bike were burnt, we are unable to get much details about the victim. All we could tell from the plates was that the bike was registered in Parbhani (a town nearby). We have given the plate to the Regional Transport Office, which can give us details.”

Here’s the disturbing video of the incident:

Source: NDTV