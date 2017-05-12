Home Crashes Motorcyclist Burns To Death While Passers By Click Photographs
Motorcyclist Burns To Death While Passers By Click Photographs

Motorcyclist Burns To Death While Passers By Click Photographs

Suvil SusvirkarBy Suvil SusvirkarMay 12, 2017

In a recent video released by NDTV, a shocking incident has come to light as a motorcyclist was burnt to death while passers by clicked photographs on their smartphones instead of helping the crash victim. The incident took place in the Beed district of Maharashtra. The accident involved two motorcycles.

As seen the video, a many people around the accident spot were just looking at the victim, some even recording the incident on their smartphones. Before help reached the motorcyclist, he was charred to death and it was very difficult to recognize the person. Report also suggests that the man probably was unconscious from a head injury.

Also Read – Four Injured In A High-Speed Crash In Mumbai

Motorcyclist Burns To Death While Passers By Click Photographs

It appears that the victim was trapped under the burning motorcycle. Meanwhile, the other motorcyclist who was involved in the accident succumbed to his injuries at the local hospital.

Senior police officer G Sreedhar said, “Since the number plates on the bike were burnt, we are unable to get much details about the victim. All we could tell from the plates was that the bike was registered in Parbhani (a town nearby). We have given the plate to the Regional Transport Office, which can give us details.”

Here’s the disturbing video of the incident:

Source: NDTV

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews
Renault Gang of Dusters To Embarks On Its First International Drive

Renault Gang of Dusters To Embark On Its First Ever International Drive

|
Motorcyclist Burns To Death While Passers By Click Photographs

Motorcyclist Burns To Death While Passers By Click Photographs

|
Skoda Karoq Compact SUV Close-Up Images Officially Revealed For The First Time

Skoda Karoq Compact SUV Close-Up Images Officially Revealed For The First Time

|
Breathtaking Save By BMW S1000RR Rider After Being Hit By A Car At Over 100 MPH

VIDEO : Breathtaking Save By BMW S1000RR Rider After Being Hit By A Car At Over 100 MPH

|